Kamyab Pakistan programme will be an example to follow for the developing world: PM Imran Khan

The Kamyab Pakistan programme is slated to launch on August 9, and will be “an example to follow for the developing world", said Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The prime minister announced the launch for the programme on Monday at the ICEE 2021 virtual summit, an event aimed at disseminating information regarding ongoing reforms in the construction industry.

According to the Prime Minister, the Kamyab Pakistan programme will help people living under the poverty line to improve their standard of living.

He said that 40 percent of the country's population living under the poverty line will be provided easy access to education, healthcare and housing under the programme.

Loans for Kamyab Pakistan Programme: Govt revises guarantee downward

“One member from each family will be given access to technical education and IT training which is quick to impart and opens up earning opportunities easily,” the PM stated. “Every family will get a health card."

Furthermore, he disclosed that one member from every family will be given the facility of interest-free loans to set up a business and become financially independent.

The Prime Minister remarked that the incumbent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government has worked hard over its tenure to ensure that banks are comfortable lending out housing loans.

The premier believed people are forced to illegally encroach on land because they have no avenues to buy their own property, adding that his government has subsidised interest on housing loans to facilitate these needs.

Kamyab Jawan Program: Finance Division estimates Rs21bn budget

“A big revolution is coming in the construction sector," PM Imran said.

Discussing exports, he stated that his government has removed obstacles in order to promote a culture of exports in Pakistan.

"Only through exports can Pakistan bring down its current account deficit. The government is doing its best to incentivise the export sector," he said.