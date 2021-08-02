ANL 28.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.72%)
Majalis and Imambargahs: Mobile vaccination camps at entry, exit points

Abdullah Mughal 02 Aug 2021

LAHORE: As the holy month of Muharram-ul-Haram is approaching fast amid uptick in Covid-19 cases, the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department has decided to set up mobile vaccination camps at entry and exit points of Majalis and Imambargahs and other places where religious activities are expected to be held in large numbers across Punjab.

A senior official of the health department while talking to Business Recorder on Sunday confirmed that they have planned to set up mobile vaccination camps across Punjab to tackle the uptick in Covid-19 cases. In this regard, he said, the department has already sent letters to concerned deputy commissioners and chief executive officers (CEOs) of the health department directing them to submit proposals regarding the need of human resource and vials of vaccination in their respective areas.

He said as per the plan, the mobile vaccination camps would be set up at the entry and exit points of the Majalis and Imambargahs across Punjab. These camps would also be established on the routes of mourning processions, he said, adding that it would be a massive vaccination drive and the government would strive hard to ensure vaccination of every believer participating in the religious activities.

To a query, the official agreed to the impression that some people, particularly elderly ones, are not showing willingness to get themselves inculcated. "Yes, we have received complaints that some elderly people are showing restraint, but such people are few. This situation is not only linked to the elderly ones as many youngsters are also showing restraint," the official, who wished not to be named, added.

When asked whether the government would deny entry to those individuals who have just received the first dose of the vaccination or allow them to perform their religious activities, the official said the health department is currently looking into this matter. When asked about at how many places these camps would be set up in each district of the province, the official said the CEOs of the health department would submit their requirements in a day or two and then they would chalk out a final strategy.

"Currently, there is no shortage of the Covid-19 vaccine, but actually we are in surplus," vowed the senior official and requested the masses to cooperate with the government in this regard. "As soon as we get ourselves vaccinated against the virus, we would be able to defeat this pandemic as vaccination is (currently) the only cure," he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

