Fourth wave of coronavirus: Steps taken to protect lives: Buzdar

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the Punjab government is taking all possible steps to protect the citizens from the fourth wave of Corona adding that guidelines have been issued in this regard. The Chief Minister said that following the corona SOPs is in the best interest of the citizens. Citizens cannot only protect themselves by observing corona SOPs but also save others from this pandemic. Usman Buzdar said that vaccination against corona is the most effective way to prevent this outbreak.

Due to the fourth wave of corona pandemic, the number of cases is increasing. If the rate of positive cases will continue to increase, the government may impose a smart lockdown once again. He appealed to the people to wear masks and maintain social distance. The citizens have to adopt preventive measures in the wake of the current corona situation. He said that the citizens should support the government in the Corona vaccination campaign and everyone has to act responsibly. The government will take every necessary step to protect the lives of the people, he assured.

