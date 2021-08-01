ANL 28.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.72%)
All-new Honda City launched

01 Aug 2021

LAHORE: Honda Atlas Cars Pakistan Limited (HACPL) has launched the All-new Honda City, the most anticipated car of 2021. The All-new Honda City was launched at a spectacular event held at Royal Palm Lahore.

The HACPL Management comprising Chairman; Aamir H Shirazi, Presidenty & CEO; Hironobu Yoshimura, Director & Senior Advisor; Saquib H Shirazi & Senior Management of HACPL along with our Prestigious Media / Dealers & Corporates were a part of the launch event.

The All-new Honda City is perfectly evolved and exhibits a sporty and luxurious design that makes it one of the finest sedan in its class. The All-new Honda City perfectly encapsulates modern aesthetics combined with innovation and advanced features. The All-new Honda City is a statement from the makers to strengthen its position as the leading car manufacturer in the country.

Addressing the guests at the event, Mr. Hironobu Yoshimura, President & CEO Honda Atlas Cars Pakistan introduced the most awaited car of the year while also highlighting Honda’s decades-long legacy of innovation in the automobile industry. He added that the All-new Honda City is the most evolved sedan in its category and perfectly embodies luxury, looks, comfort and safety. The All-new Honda City features cutting-edge technology with performance that signifies innovation making it a timeless work of art.

“We hope you will enjoy the All-New Honda City just as much as we enjoyed making it.”

Amir Nazir, General Manager Sales & Marketing gave an overview of the car and highlighted the features of All-new Honda City. He also emphasized on how the new model outshines its predecessor in terms of design, performance and features.

The All-new Honda City comes in five variants, 1.5L ASPIRE CVT & MT, 1.5L City CVT and 1.2L CVT & MT. All variants carrying exceptional features.

All variants ensure maximum safety & security by features like Driver & Passenger Airbags, ABS + EBD, Impact Mitigating Headrest, ACE Body Structure, Pedestrian Injury Mitigation Technology, ECU Immobilizer and many more. In Exterior, all variants carry Premium Dual-Barrel Halogen Headlights with Daytime Running light, attractive rear lights with 15’’ tire size & high ground clearance. Interior color is Ivory, Newly designed meter, Tilt & Telescopic steering with audio switches, Driver seat height adjuster, Dust & pollen air filter, Trunk lid lining & comfortably spacious cabin along with bigger trunk space.

The new Honda City is designed to deliver a comfortable yet luxurious driving experience by incorporating sporty yet comfy seats. Honda City 1.5L Aspire incorporates CVT Transmission and offers advanced features like Smart Entry, Push Start, Cruise Control, Touchscreen 9” Display Audio System with a wireless Phone Connection via Bluetooth, a bigger Infotainment Screen, Auto AC along with rear AC vents.

The All-new Honda City offers a state of maximum comfort and safety with a gorgeous exterior showcasing an impressive performance on the road. It features Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) incorporating Honda’s Earth Dreams Technology that offers fuel efficiency.

Honda City 1.2L is tailored specially for the Pakistani market. It is an exceptionally fuel-efficient variant and offers an eco-friendly driving experience featuring a spacious cabin along with a bigger car trunk providing greater luggage capacity, infotainment screen as 7” Capacitive Touch Display and Auto Door Lock System offering a comfortable experience throughout your drive.

The All-new Honda City has been reimagined with stellar looks paired with modern features offering a pleasurable driving experience whilst making it one of the best works by Honda in recent times.

It is available in seven colors, which are: Modern Steel Metallic, Crystal Black Pearl, Lunar Silver Metallic, Teffeta White, Modern Steel Metallic, Carnelian Red and Urban Titanium. The booking of all variants is open at all Honda 3S dealerships at initial booking price of 1 Million (1.2L CVT & MT, 1.5L City) & 1.2 Million (City Aspire 1.5L CVT & MT).—PR

Honda Atlas Cars Pakistan Limited Mr. Hironobu Yoshimura Amir Nazir Aamir H Shirazi Saquib H Shirazi

