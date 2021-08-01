Justice Isa hospitalised due to Covid complications

ISLAMABAD: Justice Qazi Faez Isa has been hospitalised on account of COVID-19-related complications.

Justice Isa, a judge of the Supreme Court, and his wife, Sarina Isa were tested positive for coronavirus last week and they had quarantined themselves at home, but on the advice of the doctors he was shifted to a private hospital in Islamabad on Saturday.

Kabir Hashmi, who works at Justice Faez Isa Chamber tweeted on July 31 and dispelled the reports that the judge is on a ventilator.

“It is correct that Justice Isa has been taken to hospital. He is not on a ventilator. Rather, is stable and responsive. This has been done as a precautionary measure on the advice of his doctors,” said the tweet.

He requested the nation to pray for his swift recovery. However, according to the media reports, the medical report of Justice Qazi Faez was not satisfactory.

On the advice of doctors, Justice Isa was shifted to a private hospital.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021