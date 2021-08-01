EU parliament members concerned over HR violations in IIOJK

LAHORE: Expressing concern over human rights situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), Dr Fabio Massimo Castaldo Vice President of European Union (EU) Parliament and 16 other members of EU Parliament in a letter urged the EU to take notice and force India through diplomatic front to stop human rights violations and other cruelties in IIOJK.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar held a telephonic conversation with Dr Fabio Massimo Castaldo and exchanged views over current situation in Kashmir.

During conversation with the governor Dr Fabio said that he and the EU parliament members cannot remain silent on the worst human rights violations in Occupied Kashmir. He demanded an immediate end to the ongoing atrocities in Kashmir and asked India to provide basic human rights to the Kashmiri people.

Chaudhry Sarwar thanked Dr Fabio and other members for raising their voice for the rights of Kashmiris and said that India is violating basic human rights and innocent Kashmiris are being massacred by Indian forces.

He said that until Kashmir issue is not resolved, peace in the region cannot be established.

“I am in close contact with other members of EU and British Parliament over Kashmir issue,” the governor said.

