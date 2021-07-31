Under-resourced schools of Gwadar: SSGC signs LoA with Coded Minds for teachers training

KARACHI: Driven by its concern for improving quality of lives of the lesser privileged communities, spread over in its franchise provinces of Sindh and Balochistan, Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) has a rich history of investing in the arena of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) by undertaking projects in collaboration with government and non-for-profit organizations, mainly in the areas of education, health, environment and community development.

In its quest to spread the canvas of academic support, SSGC on Friday signed a “Letter of Acceptance” (LoA) with Coded Minds (CM), a global iSTEAM and leadership education technology organization, working with an ideology to reinvent education pedagogically.

The LoA was signed in a simple yet impressive ceremony by Shahbaz Islam, General Manager, Corporate Communications, SSGC and Omar Farooqui, Founder and Executive Chairman, CM. The representatives of both the organizations were also present on the occasion. Farooqui expressed his delight at having partnered with SSGC for such a noble cause.

He further stated, “We are excited to partner with Sui Southern Gas Company Ltd., which is one of the premier organizations in Pakistan. Together we are committed to empower our teachers with the best teaching and technological skills that eventually will improve the quality of education in the provinces of Sindh and Balochistan.”

By signing this LoA, SSGC will provide monetary assistance to CM, whereby covering the entire expenses to be incurred on the training of 90 teachers belonging to the under-resourced schools of Gwadar, Balochistan through a rigorous course spanning over a period of three months. This training would improve the technological communication skills of these teachers and impart the effective practices of the 21ST century. The course will facilitate the teachers in understanding that every child learns differently and how to design courses that can cater to their individual needs, while ensuring success.

For a result oriented activity, CM will monitor the training classes at regular intervals to ensure that the course is being delivered in accordance to the defined objectives and will also share its progress reports with SSGC. All formal and regular communication shall be done through focal persons appointed by both the parties.—PR

