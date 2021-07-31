ANL 28.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.72%)
ASC 19.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.45%)
ASL 24.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
BOP 8.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.09%)
BYCO 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.39%)
FCCL 21.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.32%)
FFBL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.48%)
FFL 20.05 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (3.72%)
FNEL 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
GGGL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.03%)
GGL 41.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-4.38%)
HUMNL 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.59%)
JSCL 20.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-4.19%)
KAPCO 39.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
MDTL 3.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.69%)
MLCF 43.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.03%)
NETSOL 149.30 Decreased By ▼ -7.70 (-4.9%)
PACE 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
PAEL 32.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-3.7%)
PIBTL 10.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
POWER 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.21%)
PRL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.3%)
PTC 11.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.85%)
SILK 1.77 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.91%)
SNGP 49.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-2.05%)
TELE 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.18%)
TRG 154.43 Decreased By ▼ -5.82 (-3.63%)
UNITY 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.36%)
WTL 3.47 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.17%)
BR100 5,043 Decreased By ▼ -50.24 (-0.99%)
BR30 25,215 Decreased By ▼ -494.66 (-1.92%)
KSE100 47,055 Decreased By ▼ -257.04 (-0.54%)
KSE30 18,837 Decreased By ▼ -126.39 (-0.67%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,295
8624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,024,861
4,53724hr
7.8% positivity
Sindh
377,231
Punjab
355,483
Balochistan
30,162
Islamabad
86,945
KPK
143,213
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 31, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Kibor interbank offered rates

KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Friday (July 30, 2021). ========================== KIBOR...
31 Jul 2021

KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Friday (July 30, 2021).

==========================
           KIBOR
==========================
Tenor        BID     OFFER
==========================
1-Week       6.91     7.41
2-Week       6.96     7.46
1-Month      7.01     7.51
3-Month      7.13     7.38
6-Month      7.34     7.59
9-Month      7.44     7.94
1-Year       7.53     8.03
==========================

Data source: SBP

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

kibor rates kibor rate 2021 Kibor interbank Kibor 1 Week kibor 6 month kibor 3 month

Kibor interbank offered rates

Karachi to undergo ‘mild’ lockdown from today

Amazon hit with record EU data privacy fine

Spot LNG price spiked due to global supply issues: PD

Up to 1.4pc hike in POL products’ prices recommended

LNG supply chain: Ogra issues licences to Energas and Tabeer

Rs6.7bn refund to consumers approved by Nepra

80-year-old Ishrat explains why he has quit

SPI up 0.03pc WoW

Highest surge of Covid-19 cases of past two months reported

PSDP funds utilisation strategy mapped out

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.