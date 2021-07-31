Markets
Kibor interbank offered rates
KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Friday (July 30, 2021). ========================== KIBOR...
31 Jul 2021
KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Friday (July 30, 2021).
==========================
KIBOR
==========================
Tenor BID OFFER
==========================
1-Week 6.91 7.41
2-Week 6.96 7.46
1-Month 7.01 7.51
3-Month 7.13 7.38
6-Month 7.34 7.59
9-Month 7.44 7.94
1-Year 7.53 8.03
==========================
Data source: SBP
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.