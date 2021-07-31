Markets
Bill buying rates per unit of currency
31 Jul 2021
KARACHI: Bill Buying Rates per unit of currency -- issued by the Treasury Management Division of the National Bank of Pakistan on Friday (July 30, 2021).
===========================================================================
BILL BUYING RATES PER UNIT OF CURRENCY
===========================================================================
15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
===========================================================================
USD 161.77 161.68 161.49 161.15 160.89 160.55 160.28
EUR 192.23 192.18 192.08 191.79 191.59 191.36 191.16
GBP 225.68 225.56 225.31 224.84 224.48 224.08 223.70
===========================================================================
