Markets
Currency notes: exchange rates
31 Jul 2021
KARACHI: Exchange rates for Currency Notes issued by the Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) here on Friday (July 30, 2021).
=================================
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES
=================================
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
=================================
USD 164.02 160.28
GBP 228.85 223.59
EUR 194.87 190.73
JPY 1.4976 1.4634
SAR 43.78 42.68
AED 44.67 43.92
=================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.