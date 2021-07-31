Currency notes: exchange rates

KARACHI: Exchange rates for Currency Notes issued by the Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) here on Friday (July 30, 2021).

================================= EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES ================================= CURRENCY SELLING BUYING ================================= USD 164.02 160.28 GBP 228.85 223.59 EUR 194.87 190.73 JPY 1.4976 1.4634 SAR 43.78 42.68 AED 44.67 43.92 =================================

