Defence, security: Bahrain PM hails Pakistan's cooperation

Recorder Report 30 Jul 2021

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain Prince Salman bin Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa Thursday highlighted the close cooperation extended by Pakistan in the development of Bahrain's defence and security capabilities.

According to a statement issued here by Foreign Office, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, who is on official visit to Bahrain, also extended the invitation on behalf of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Prince Salman to visit Pakistan at the earliest convenience.

The minister said that Pakistan and Bahrain remain committed to further augmenting the bilateral relationship for mutual benefit. On behalf of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Qureshi conveyed sincere congratulations and best wishes to the Crown Prince on the appointment as prime minister of Bahrain.

The Crown Prince reciprocated the warm sentiments extended by the prime minister.

Recalling the close bilateral ties between Pakistan and Bahrain, the foreign minister underlined that the relations were deeply rooted in shared history and cultural affinities, sustained and nourished through growing economic linkages and close people-to-people contacts.

Qureshi underlined that strong political and security linkages between the two countries should supplement to strengthen cooperation in economic and trade sector.

He also stressed for exploring new areas of cooperation for the benefit of the peoples of the two countries.

The crown prince expressed appreciation for the contribution made by the Pakistani expatriate community towards Bahrain's progress and economic development.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Foreign Office Shah Mehmood Qureshi Imran Khan economic development Pak Bahrain Salman bin Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa

