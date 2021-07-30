Afghans, Capitol Police: US Senate passes $2.1bn emergency funds

WASHINGTON: The US Senate on Thursday approved emergency funding to replenish the Capitol Police and bolster security after the Jan. 6 riot by supporters of then-President Donald Trump and to evacuate Afghans who helped American forces from their country.

The $2.1 billion bill was passed by the Senate by a vote of 98-0.

The House of Representatives, which previously passed its own $1.9 billion bill, was planning to promptly approve the Senate version, which would clear the way for President Joe Biden to sign it into law.

The funding includes "humanitarian aid for the inevitable flood of Afghans fleeing to neighbouring countries. The United Nations has estimated that could swell to 500,000 refugees in just the next few months," Leahy said.

About half the money approved by the Senate would go toward evacuating Afghans who assisted US military forces in Afghanistan over the past two decades, as America draws down its mission there.

Leahy said the money will pay for expanding the number of special US visas for translators and other Afghans who worked for US forces there and to provide humanitarian aid for an anticipated rush of migrants seeking refuge outside of Afghanistan.-

The bill would provide $521 million to reimburse National Guard units deployed for months to the Capitol following the riot and $300 million for increased security measures at the site.