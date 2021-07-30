Govt urged to enact law to declare 'Parthenium Weed' as disaster

LAHORE: The Punjab Agriculture Department has proposed the provincial government to enact a law to declare 'Parthenium Weed', placed amongst 10 worst weeds of the world and equally dangerous to humans, livestock, crops, biodiversity, as disaster for its eradication from the province as early as possible.

Sources in the agriculture department told Business Recorder that agriculture in Punjab has almost taken over by this alien and invasive weed. Major presence of abandoned lands is now engulfing cropped areas by competing for light, moisture and nutrients in addition to harbouring and promoting pests & diseases like mealy bug, virus etc," the sources added.

Sale of it at flower shops is proving a catalyst in spreading of this weed which can cause respiratory malfunctioning and dermatitis in humans while livestock can contact dermatitis and may prove poisonous for sheep. The department has prepared a working paper for the ministry of agriculture proposing to explore legal provisions to check this dangerous weed.

The Punjab Agriculture Department is making efforts to contain this weed but its spread is almost unchallenged due to its rapidly multiplying behaviour of producing 5,000 to 10,000 seeds per plant to prove "one year seeding, seven year weeding". Sale of it at flower shops is also causing spread of this weed in Punjab, warranting an earliest check on it.

