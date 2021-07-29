ANL 29.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.68%)
ASC 20.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.49%)
ASL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.12%)
BOP 8.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BYCO 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
FCCL 22.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.92%)
FFBL 27.30 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.45%)
FFL 19.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.5%)
FNEL 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.75%)
GGGL 26.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.95%)
GGL 44.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-2.91%)
HUMNL 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.42%)
JSCL 21.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.06%)
KAPCO 38.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.26%)
KEL 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.54%)
MDTL 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.69%)
MLCF 43.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.57%)
NETSOL 157.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.35%)
PACE 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.15%)
PAEL 33.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.91%)
POWER 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.07%)
PRL 22.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.3%)
PTC 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.16%)
SILK 1.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4.92%)
SNGP 50.38 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.16%)
TELE 14.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
TRG 159.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.1%)
UNITY 40.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.74%)
WTL 3.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.34%)
BR100 5,082 Decreased By ▼ -14.03 (-0.28%)
BR30 25,602 Decreased By ▼ -153 (-0.59%)
KSE100 47,221 Decreased By ▼ -97.01 (-0.21%)
KSE30 18,942 Decreased By ▼ -32.6 (-0.17%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,209
7624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,020,324
4,49724hr
7.53% positivity
Sindh
374,434
Punjab
354,904
Balochistan
30,019
Islamabad
86,602
KPK
142,799
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Orange Q2 core operating profit falls 0.4% on lower Spanish sales

  • This slightly beat the company-compiled 3.26 billion-euro average estimate of 17 analysts
Reuters 29 Jul 2021

PARIS: Orange, France's biggest telecom firm, reported a 0.4% drop in its second-quarter core profits on Thursday, as cut-throat competition continued to hurt sales in Spain and domestic co-investment deals generated lower revenue.

The company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation after leases (EBITDAaL) fell to 3.27 billion euros ($3.88 billion).

This slightly beat the company-compiled 3.26 billion-euro average estimate of 17 analysts.

French telco Orange says to recover 2.2bn euros in tax

Quarterly revenue rose 2.6% to 10.6 billion euros from a year earlier and beat market expectations, thanks to good performance in Africa and Middle East.

Orange confirmed its full-year targets, including a slight decline in core operating profit and an underlying cash flow from telecom activities of over 2.2 billion euros.

It also confirmed the targets for 2023, which include underlying cash flow from telecom activities of between 3.5 billion euros and 4 billion euros.

Orange EBITDAaL telecom firm French telco Orange

Orange Q2 core operating profit falls 0.4% on lower Spanish sales

Unutilised Stimulus Package amount: Rs352bn to be used on vaccine procurement

PC shows willingness to share power SPA

Karachi braces for lockdown

CPPA-G criticised for withholding Rs11 billion of consumers

Peace in Afghanistan will give Pakistan access to Central Asian states, says PM

Pakistan picks up vaccination pace, administers highest number of Covid-19 doses in a day

MoF for ensuring sustainability of new growth strategy

Profit, dividend: Foreign investors repatriate $1.622bn in FY21

Murder of Noor Mukadam: Names of Zahir's parents must be added to PNIL: Mazari

Afghan peace: China says Taliban may play 'important' role

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters