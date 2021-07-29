Covid-19 case tally crosses 4,000-mark for first time in over 2 months

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's daily Covid-19 case tally, Wednesday, crossed 4,000 mark for the first time in over two months as the country reported 4,119 cases in the past 24 hours and 44 deaths taking the cases tally to 1,015,827 and death tally to 23,133 since the outbreak of coronavirus.

LatestCovid-19 data released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) revealed that the country recorded a positivity ratio of 7.8 percent, which is also the highest in months. Previously, Pakistan on May 22, 2021 recorded more than 4,000 cases in a single day.

The national tally of total active Covid-19 cases was recorded as 56,952, while 7,020 people recovered from coronavirus taking the recoveries tally to 935,742 since the pandemic outbreak.

Out of 44 coronavirus patients who died in the past 24 hours, 39 of them were under treatment in the hospitals of which 20 died on ventilators, while five Covid-19 patients died in home quarantines, the NCOC reported.

Some 3,286 corona patients were admitted to hospitals of which 2,898 Covid infected patients were under treatment in critical care units (ICUs) with 176 of them admitted during the past 24 hours across the country.

Nationwide 294 ventilators were occupied, while no Covid-affected person was on ventilator in Balochistan.

Islamabad with 34 percent ventilator occupancy was on top among the four cities with the maximum ventilators utilisation followed by Lahore 20 percent, Peshawar 17 percent,and Karachi 17 percent.

Karachi with 52 percent oxygen bed occupancy was on top among the four cities with the maximum oxygen beds utilisation followed by Gilgit 43 percent, Islamabad 29 percent, and Abbottabad 27 percent.

During the past 24 hours, a total 52,291 coronavirus tests were conducted across the country of which 18,737 tests were conducted in Sindh, 18,029 in Punjab, 8,600 in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KPK), 3,404 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 1,878 in Balochistan, 782 in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), and 861 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Out of a total 1,015,827 Covid-19 cases detected in Pakistan since the pandemic outbreak, Sindh with 371,762 cases is on top followed by Punjab with 354,312 cases, KPK 142,400 cases, ICT 86,226 cases, Balochistan 29,861 cases, AJK 23,370 cases, and GB 7,896.

Out of a total 23,133 nationwide Covid-19 deaths, Punjab with 10,978 deaths is on top of which 12 deaths were reported on Tuesday, followed by Sindh 5,860 deaths of which 20 died in the past 24 hours, KPK 4,428 deaths of which five died in the past 24 hours, ICT 796 deaths, AJK 618 deaths of which four deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, Balochistan 326 deaths, and GB 127 deaths of which three died in the past 24 hours. A total of 15,818,764 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 639 hospitals are equipped with Covid facilities across the country.

