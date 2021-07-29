Administrator sets up Covid-19 vigilance committee

KARACHI: Administrator Karachi Laiq Ahmed has set up a Covid-19 vigilance committee comprising five senior doctors at Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH). Its members include Principal Karachi Medical and Dental College Dr Aftab Imtiaz, Convener Executive Committee MDC Dr Farhat Jafferi, Medical Superintendent Abbasi Shaheed Hospital Dr Nadeem Asif, Director Abbasi Shaheed Hospital Dr M Nadir Khan and Medical Superintendent Sarfraz Rafiqi Shaheed Hospital Dr Nadeem Rajput.

A meeting was held on Wednesday under the chairmanship of the Administrator in which Senior Director Coordination Khalid Khan, Dr Farhat Jafari, Dr Aftab Imtiaz, Dr Nadeem Rajput, Dr Muhammad Ali Abbasi, Saif Abbas and other officers were also present.

Ahmed said that all final decisions regarding the emergency ward set up at ASH will be the responsibility of this vigilance committee and no one will be able to challenge the decisions of this committee.

It was informed in the meeting that so far 38 patients are being treated in Covid-19 ward.

He said that 16 more beds are being added on the fourth floor of the ward. He appealed to the citizens to exercise caution and use masks in social interaction in view of the current situation.

The committee will be responsible for all the arrangements of the emergency ward set up at ASH and will ensure provision of necessary medicines, laboratory tests, diagnostic facilities and other related items to this ward 24 hours a day.

The committee will also have a record of attendance of all medical staff including doctors, paramedical staff and other concerned persons. The purpose of setting up a Covid-19 Vigilance Committee is to make the Covid Emergency Ward fully functional and run it in the best possible manner so that the patients affected by novel coronavirus can be provided treatment services.

