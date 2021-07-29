PML-N, PPP record: PTI seeks access from ECP in foreign funding case

ISLAMABAD: The ruling party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Wednesday, sought access from Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to the record submitted by Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) in Foreign Funding case.

During the hearing of Foreign Funding case by ECP, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib, through his counsel, moved a petition seeking access to PML-N and PPP records in Foreign Funding case.

Moreover, the Scrutiny Committee that investigated the Foreign Funding case presented its report to the ECP.

On the petitioner's request, the ECP directed Scrutiny Committee to provide a copy of the report to Habib.

The PTI lawmaker, through his counsel, argued that Akbar Sher Babar, the petitioner against PTI in Foreign Funding case, was given access to the entire record submitted by the PTI. Likewise, PTI should be given access to the record submitted by PML-N and PPP, he argued.

"Everyone is equal in the eyes of law," the petitioner stated.

"We are well aware that everyone is equal in the eyes of law. You submit your application, we'll review it," Member ECP Nisar Durrani responded.

The ECP then adjourned the case proceedings till August 16.

Later, speaking to the media outside ECP, Habib said, "Those two political parties (PML-N and PPP) have not submitted any record in Foreign Funding case-but, anyway, it is our right to be given access to PML-N and PPP's record, if any, the way our record was examined by charted accountants and other financial experts," he said, adding that the PTI moved a related petition in the ECP for this purpose.

The minister came down hard on PML-N, saying the opposition party faced humiliating defeat in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) general elections due to its so-called narrative.

"The people of Kashmir have handed an outright rejection to the sympathisers of the enemies of Pakistan. When you will meet the hired touts of India's RAW, people would not accept it. The people have recorded their verdict in favour of Imran Khan, their true representative and ambassador, who highlights Kashmir cause- like no other can- at every forum of the world," he stated.

Responding to PML-N's allegations of 'massive rigging' in AJK general polls, Habib said, "That sounds very strange and nonsensical-the elections that they won are free and fair and the ones that they lose are massively rigged. This kind of stupidity would not work anymore. It's their lies that have put them where they are today. People of Pakistan and Kashmir have rejected them and are not ready to believe in anything they say," he said.

