ANL 31.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.32%)
ASC 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.96%)
ASL 23.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.48%)
BYCO 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
FCCL 22.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
FFBL 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
FFL 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.88%)
FNEL 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.79%)
GGGL 27.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
GGL 46.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.87%)
HUMNL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
JSCL 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.89%)
KAPCO 39.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.75%)
KEL 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
MDTL 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.8%)
MLCF 44.49 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.5%)
NETSOL 166.60 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.39%)
PACE 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.04%)
PAEL 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
PIBTL 11.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.16%)
POWER 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
PRL 23.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.29%)
PTC 11.84 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.94%)
SILK 1.82 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 50.85 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.52%)
TELE 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.26%)
TRG 166.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.12%)
UNITY 42.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-2.05%)
WTL 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.41%)
BR100 5,166 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-0.02%)
BR30 26,446 Decreased By ▼ -43.23 (-0.16%)
KSE100 47,692 Increased By ▲ 4.7 (0.01%)
KSE30 19,120 Decreased By ▼ -9.31 (-0.05%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,133
4424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,015,827
4,11924hr
7.88% positivity
Sindh
371,762
Punjab
354,312
Balochistan
29,861
Islamabad
86,226
KPK
142,400
Palm oil edges lower after three-day rally

  • Palm market had "profit-taking in mind" as the current rally is heading for its sixth consecutive weekly gain, a trader in Kuala Lumpur said
Reuters 28 Jul 2021

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil prices dropped slightly on Wednesday, following a more than 7% gain in the past three sessions, although supply disruption concerns limited losses.

The benchmark palm oil contract for October delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 0.2% to 4,413 ringgit ($1,043.26) a tonne by midday break.

Palm market had "profit-taking in mind" as the current rally is heading for its sixth consecutive weekly gain, a trader in Kuala Lumpur said.

Palm oil posts best week in 5-1/2 years

Fundamentally, Malaysian palm prices "should be strong" due to supply disruption concerns amid rising COVID-19 cases, however, Malaysia also faces competition from rival Indonesia, the trader said.

"Indian demand doesn't reflect in our export, as a matter of fact, India is buying from Indonesia due to the discount," the trader said.

Indonesia has set the crude palm oil reference price lower in August, at $1,048.62 per tonne, lowering export taxes to $93 per tonne, while export levies for crude palm oil remain unchanged at $175 per tonne.

In related oils, Dalian's most-active soyoil contract slipped 0.02% and its palm oil contract was up 0.07% in early trade.

Meanwhile, soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade rose 0.06%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Palm oil may revisit its May 12 high of 4,525 ringgit per tonne, as it is about to break a resistance at 4,450 ringgit, said Reuters technicals analyst Wang Tao.

