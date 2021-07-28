PBC nominates Akhtar Hussain for JCP

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Bar Council (PBC), on Tuesday, nominated senior advocate Akhtar Hussain as the member of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP).

The JCP meeting in the chair of Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed will be held on Wednesday (today), which will be participated by four senior judges of the Supreme Court, one former judge of the apex court, Law Minister, Attorney General for Pakistan, and a representative of the PBC are also its members.

The Council under Rule 91 of the Legal Practitioners & Bar Councils Rules, 1976, nominated Akhtar Hussain, senior advocate of Supreme Court, as member of the JCP in terms of Article 175-A(2)(vi), of the Constitution, for two years.

He will participate in today’s (July 28) meeting.

The PBC has called for strike to protest against the JCP Council meeting to consider the elevation of a junior judge of the Sindh High Court to the Supreme Court.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021