Soybeans climb nearly 1% on USDA crop condition report

  • The most active corn futures were up 0.6% at $5.50-1/4 a bushel. Prices fell to a July 13 low of $5.32-1/4 a bushel on Monday, but closed 0.7% higher
Reuters 27 Jul 2021

CANBERRA: US soybean futures rose nearly 1% on Tuesday to rebound from a two-week low touched in the previous session after the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) reported that the condition of crops unexpectedly deteriorated last week.

FUNDAMENTALS

  • The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were up 0.8% at $13.69 a bushel, as of 0056 GMT, after prices hit a July 12 low of $13.32 a bushel in the previous session.

    • The most active corn futures were up 0.6% at $5.50-1/4 a bushel. Prices fell to a July 13 low of $5.32-1/4 a bushel on Monday, but closed 0.7% higher.

Soybeans slip to two-week low, corn also weakens

  • The most active wheat futures were up 0.4% at $6.79-3/4 a bushel, having closed 1% firmer on Monday.

  • The USDA said good-to-excellent ratings for corn fell by 1 percentage point to 64% in the week ended July 25, below market expectations.

  • The soybean crop was rated 58% good-to-excellent, down 2 percentage points from a week earlier, and behind market forecasts.

  • Spring wheat was rated 9% good-to-excellent, 2 percentage points lower than a week earlier and 1 percentage point below the average of analysts' forecasts.

  • Hot, dry weather in the US Midwest had raised concerns about the outlook for crops in the key growing region for both corn and soybeans.

