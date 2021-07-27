ANL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.79%)
Pakistan reports over 3,000 Covid-19 cases for second straight day

  • Sindh records highest number of infections at 2,153 out of a total of 3,262 in the past 24 hours
  • Positivity stays above 6.5%
Aisha Mahmood 27 Jul 2021

Karachi: Pakistan continued to witness a surge in coronavirus cases as it reported over 3,000 infections for the second consecutive day.

During the last 24 hours, 49,412 tests were conducted across the country, taking the total number to 15,766,473. Of these, 3,262 came out positive.

During the last 24 hours, Sindh reported the highest number of cases at 2,153, Punjab (457), Balochistan (110) and KPK (214).

Islamabad reported 167 new cases, GB confirmed 51 infections and Azad Jammu and Kashmir recorded 110 Covid-19 cases.

Covid-19 vaccination certificate mandatory for domestic flights from Aug 1: NCOC

The national positivity rate was recorded at 6.6% during the past 24 hours. The total number of deaths from Covid-19 jumped to 23,087 after 39 people succumbed to the novel virus.

Overall, there are 2,722 critical cases and 59,899 active coronavirus cases in Pakistan. The country reported 1,123 recoveries in 24 hours, taking the tally to 928,722.

Pakistan receives 3 million doses of Moderna vaccine

As the number of cases surges, Pakistan has vowed a faster vaccination drive. It has successfully vaccinated over 25 million people against the novel coronavirus as the government looks to increase the pace of its inoculation drive. On Monday, Pakistan received three million doses of the Moderna vaccine donated by the US via the COVAX facility.

In a statement, the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) said that with the new consignment, COVAX has delivered a total of 5.5 million doses to Pakistan.

Since May 8, a total of 8 million doses have been shipped to Pakistan including 2.5 million doses of AstraZeneca, 100,000 doses of Pfizer and 5.5m doses of Moderna Covid-19 vaccines, the press release said.

