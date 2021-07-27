ST on petrol reduced
27 Jul 2021
ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Monday, further reduced sales tax on petrol from 16.30 percent to 10.77 percent from July 16, 2021.
The FBR has issued an SRO 937(i)/2021, here on Monday.
According to the notification, the rates of general sales tax (GST), on petrol have been reduced to 10.77 percent. Sales tax rates on remaining POL products have remained unchanged for the month of July 2021.
Sales tax on kerosene oil (SKO) has been maintained at 6.70 percent. Sales tax on Light Speed Diesel (LDO) remained unchanged at 0.20 percent. Sales tax on high speed diesel oil would remain at standard rate of 17 percent.
