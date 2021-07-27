Pakistan-China bilateral relationship

It is heartening to note that Pakistani and Chinese delegations led by Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Wang Yi, respectively, have pledged to complete various CPEC projects on time. That the CPEC is national cause for every Pakistani is a fact. Unfortunately, however, the forces inimical to Pakistan's economic interests are hell-bent on sabotaging this mega development project. Both China and Pakistan are, therefore, required to keep making joint efforts to advance the Pak-China Strategic Partnership in a determined manner and take it to new heights. All the gains made through historic Pak-China bilateral relationship must be protected and preserved. Last but not least, increased contacts between the leaderships of the two strategic partners is a must in view of growing tensions in the region.

Sami Khan (Islamabad)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021