ANL 31.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
ASC 20.80 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (5.05%)
ASL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
BOP 8.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.21%)
BYCO 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.73%)
FCCL 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.57%)
FFBL 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.37%)
FFL 21.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.92%)
FNEL 9.18 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.56%)
GGGL 28.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.25%)
GGL 46.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.43%)
HUMNL 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.72%)
JSCL 22.93 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.24%)
KAPCO 40.10 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.45%)
KEL 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.01%)
MDTL 3.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.6%)
MLCF 45.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.42%)
NETSOL 167.35 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (0.78%)
PACE 8.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.47%)
PAEL 34.87 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.22%)
PIBTL 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.87%)
POWER 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
PRL 24.13 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1%)
PTC 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.42%)
SILK 1.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 51.18 Decreased By ▼ -5.07 (-9.01%)
TELE 15.57 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (5.56%)
TRG 168.06 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.48%)
UNITY 43.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.81%)
WTL 3.82 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (7.3%)
BR100 5,176 Decreased By ▼ -28.35 (-0.54%)
BR30 26,711 Decreased By ▼ -45.55 (-0.17%)
KSE100 47,673 Decreased By ▼ -120.39 (-0.25%)
KSE30 19,107 Decreased By ▼ -54.37 (-0.28%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,048
3224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,008,446
3,75224hr
7.51% positivity
Sindh
367,092
Punjab
353,238
Balochistan
29,571
Islamabad
85,780
KPK
141,925
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold edges lower as investors cautiously eye Fed meeting

Reuters 27 Jul 2021

LONDON/AMSTERDAM: Gold edged lower on Monday despite a weaker dollar, as investors turned cautious in the run-up to a Federal Reserve policy meeting.

Spot gold was down 0.2% to $1,798.64 per ounce by 12:54 p.m. EDT, while US gold futures also fell 0.2% to $1,798.80.

The US central bank will begin a two-day policy meeting on Tuesday.

“The concern now is that we will get the first hints of not necessarily a rate increase but what kind of reductions the Fed envisions to its balance sheet, and that could be a trigger for rates to move higher,” said Edward Meir, analyst with ED&F Man Capital Markets.

Meir, however, said that was unlikely to drive a sustained fall in gold prices, with the metal drawing support from a dovish European Central Bank, a currently accommodative Fed, large fiscal stimulus and higher inflation.

Both the ECB and Fed have suggested they will keep monetary policy accommodative for some time.

But Han Tan, market analyst at Exinity Group, said that if the policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee provides more details about tapering plans, gold could test the June lows of around $1,750-$1,770.

The precious metal also came under pressure despite a weaker dollar and a slight dip in benchmark US Treasury yields.

Elsewhere, silver rose 0.3% to $25.23 an ounce.

“You might have to wait for a bit for a breakout in silver, said Phillip Streible, chief market strategist at Blue Line Futures in Chicago. “Silver relies a lot on infrastructure and the slowdown in China might impact the technology that silver demands in order to be consumed.”

Floods in central China, especially in the industrial and transport hub city of Zhengzhou, have raised concerns over damage to the region’s infrastructure.

Among other metals, platinum gained 0.6% to $1,067.41 an ounce and palladium was steady at $2,673.66.

Gold gold rates bullion Federal Reserve'

Gold edges lower as investors cautiously eye Fed meeting

WB to finance extra Covid jabs for poorer nations

Aon, Willis scrap $30bn merger

46 Afghan soldiers given safe passage

Over Rs25,000 power bill/month: 7.5pc tax to be imposed on non-filers

Highest Covid-19 positivity recorded

PM for ensuring fair prices of food items

Cabinet to discuss economy today

PC irked by PSM chairman’s letter

Country imports mobile phones worth $2.065bn during 2020-21

Nishat Chunian IPPs: Implementation Committee likely to meet this week

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.