Religious scholar Mufti Jalaluddin passes away

NAWABSHAH: Renowned religious scholar of Nawabshah Mufti Jalaluddin Jamali passed away at the age of 123 years here on Sunday. The deceased was apprentice of Maulana Ubaidullah Sindh and Maulana Ashraf Ali Thanvi. He had performed 21 Hajj and 45 umrah's during his life and used to teach and recite holy Quran and other books of Hadith without using glasses despite age of 123 years.

Funeral prayers of Mufti Jalaluddin Jamali was offered at his native town Sher Khan Jamali near Nawabshah after which he was laid to rest at local graveyard. A large number of people including religious and political personalities attended the funeral prayers of deceased.

Meanwhile, leaders of political parties and high religious scholars of the country expressing deep grief over the sad demise of Mufti Jalaluddin have prayed to Allah Almighty to award high ranks to the deceased in Jannah.