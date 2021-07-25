ANL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.16%)
Pakistan

PPP to contest Cantonment Board Peshawar elections

Amjad Ali Shah 25 Jul 2021

PESHAWAR: Pakistan People's Party has decided to nominate candidates for contesting election on all seats in Cantonment Board Peshawar. The decision was taken in a joint meeting of the provincial and Peshawar district level office bearers held with city district president Zulfiqar Afghani in the chair here on Saturday.

Provincial senior vice president Syed Ayub Shah, deputy secretary information Tahir Abbas, provincial council members including Shaukat Hamdard, Jahanzeb Tekadar, Faheem Shah, other seniors Khwaja Yawar Naseer, Zulfiqar Awan also participated.

"We have decided to announce names of our candidates for all wards so that they can launch their election campaign with full swing," Tahir Abbas told media persons and added that the party had potential candidates to contest the election.

He said PPP had always managed to get its candidates elected and they had performed well to fulfil their commitments. Some of the candidates including Naeeem Bakhsh, Hidayatullah Bangash, Muhammad Usman, Imran Jadoon, Kiramat Ghauri, Tariq Rahim and Syed Izaz Shah also participated and shared their views about the election.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

