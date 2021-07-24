Low attendance at FBR

ISLAMABAD: Majority of senior tax officials of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) including the chairman were on leave on the third day of Eidul Azha i.e. Friday. The attendance of tax officials including FBR Members remained low at the FBR House on Friday (July 23) except for officials working on the operations side.

The attendance was around 50 percent of the total strength of the FBR Headquarters. No official meetings were held at the FBR Headquarters and no stakeholders including the business community visited the FBR House.

