ANL 31.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
ASC 20.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.19%)
ASL 24.22 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.92%)
BOP 8.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.79%)
FCCL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
FFBL 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.54%)
FFL 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.81%)
FNEL 8.74 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
GGGL 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.41%)
GGL 48.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.6%)
HUMNL 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.7%)
JSCL 22.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.53%)
KAPCO 40.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.37%)
KEL 3.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 46.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
NETSOL 168.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.03%)
PACE 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
PAEL 34.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.43%)
PIBTL 11.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.44%)
POWER 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.95%)
PRL 24.39 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.41%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
SILK 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.55%)
SNGP 52.72 Increased By ▲ 3.57 (7.26%)
TELE 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
TRG 168.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-1.04%)
UNITY 44.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.53%)
WTL 3.53 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.62%)
BR100 5,229 Increased By ▲ 10.4 (0.2%)
BR30 26,955 Decreased By ▼ -10.82 (-0.04%)
KSE100 47,873 Increased By ▲ 38.93 (0.08%)
KSE30 19,193 Decreased By ▼ -17.17 (-0.09%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,928
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
998,609
2,15824hr
6.31% positivity
Sindh
361,160
Punjab
351,592
Balochistan
29,301
Islamabad
85,179
KPK
141,288
China shares rise on financials boost, foreign buying

  • By the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.33% at 3,574.30 points
Reuters 22 Jul 2021

SHANGHAI: China shares rose on Thursday as gains in financials and materials firms overcame a slump in healthcare stocks and as foreign investors extended net buying through the Stock Connect scheme into a fourth session.

** By the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.33% at 3,574.30 points.

** China's blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.16%, with its financial sector sub-index higher by 1.36%, the CSI all share materials gaining 1.86% and the real estate index up 1.23%.

** The healthcare sub-index slumped 3.09% after three days of strong gains.

** Refinitiv data showed foreign investors were net buyers of A-shares through the Northbound leg of the Stock Connect programme , the fourth straight day of net purchases.

China shares end lower on profit-booking of tech, healthcare stocks

** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong rose 1.65% to 9,993.01, while the Hang Seng Index was up 1.77% at 27,705.25.

** Sentiment in the property sector was boosted after developer China Evergrande Group said it had solved legal disputes with China Guangfa Bank and that the two sides would deepen business cooperation, easing investor concerns that sparked a three-day sell-off.

** Evergrande shares surged 9.25% but were down more than 19% so far in the week. The Hang Seng property sub-index rose 1.84% and the CSI300 real estate sub-index climbed 1.23%.

** But in a sign of continuing troubles for China's most indebted developer, HSBC and Standard Chartered are declining to extend new loans to buyers of property in two uncompleted Hong Kong residential projects developed by Evergrande, three mortgage brokers said on Wednesday.

** The smaller Shenzhen index was up 0.19%, the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by 0.85% and Shanghai's tech-focused STAR50 index was up 0.1%?.

** The yuan was quoted at 6.4664 per US dollar, 0.03% firmer than the previous close of 6.4685.

