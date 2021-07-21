Torrential rain in Lahore: Power supply suspended due to tripping of over 300 feeders

LAHORE: Transmission system of Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) proved first casualty of torrential rain on Tuesday, as over 300 feeders faced tripping leading to power supply suspension in various parts of the city.

Met Office had already predicted rains with the start of current week and has forecast continuity of rain during the next 24 hours as well. However, Lesco failed to overcome issues relating to feeders, which resulted into discontinuity of power supply for over five hours in the city.

According to Lesco sources, the Northern circle was the worst hit with majority of feeders facing tripping and power supply to areas like Badami Bagh, Shadg Bagh, Shahdra, Gulshan Ravi, Jia Musa and Begum Kot plunged into darkness.

The very first spell of rain started in the early morning, which was followed by torrential rain spells up to noon. Heavy downpour in low lying areas resulted into flash flood that caused problems to the traffic flow.

