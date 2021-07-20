2,452 more Covid-19 cases reported across country

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan, Monday, reported 2,452 more Covid-19 cases and 30 deaths taking the total infections tally to 991,727 and deaths tally to 22,811 since the pandemic outbreak.

According to the latest Covid-19 data issued by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), the nationwide Covid-19 positivity ratio was recorded at 4.95 percent as 49,503 countrywide coronavirus tests were conducted of which 2,492 came positive.

Nationwide 903 coronavirus patients recovered taking the national tally of recoveries to 920,066; and active cases tally has reached to 48,850.

Out of 30 corona patients who died during the past 24 hours, 28 of them were under treatment in hospitals and two in their respective homes quarantine facility.

Sindh reported most of the cases as well as deaths followed by the Punjab.

Out of the total 30 deaths, 21 were on ventilators. The countrywide ventilator occupancy has reached 245, while no Covid-affected person was on ventilator in Balochistan.

There were 2,532 coronavirus infected patients under treatment in critical condition, and 24 of them were admitted in various Covid dedicated healthcare facilities of the country in the past 24 hours.

Maximum ventilators were occupied in four major cities including Islamabad 22 percent, Lahore 19 percent, Peshawar 18 percent, and Skardu 25 percent.

The maximum oxygen beds were occupied in four major cities of Gilgit 36 percent, Skardu 75 percent, Karachi 43 percent, and Swabi 34 percent.

Out of 49,503 coronavirus tests conducted in the past 24 hours, 19,655 tests in Sindh, 17,178 in Punjab, 7,168 in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KPK), 1,916 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 1,962 in Balochistan, 612 in GB, and 1,012 in AJK.

Out of 991,727 cases were detected in the country including deaths, recovered and under treatment Covid-19 patients, Sindh with 356,929 cases is on top followed by Punjab with 350,618 cases, KPK with 140,818 cases, ICT with 84,722 cases, Balochistan 29,110 cases, AJK 22,116 cases, and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) 7,414 cases.

Out of 22,811 deaths recorded in the country, Punjab with 10,881 deaths is on top of which 10 deaths were reported in the past 24 hours followed by Sindh with 5,720 deaths of which 18 died in the past 24 hours, KPK 4,386 deaths of which one died in the past 24 hours, ICT 787 deaths, AJK 601 deaths, Balochistan319 deaths, and GB 117 deaths of which one died on Sunday.

A total of 15,443,477 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 639 hospitals are equipped with Covid facilities across the country.

Some 2,830 corona patients were admitted in the hospitals.

So far 22.74 million vaccine jabs have been administered across the country of which 4.5 million fully and 18.18 million partially.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021