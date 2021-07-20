KARACHI: Approximately, 6281 containers comprising of 3372 containers import and 2909 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Monday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 614 of 20's and 1251 of 40's loaded while 08 of 20's and 124 of 40's empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 737 of 20's and 945of 40's loaded containers while 246 of 20's and 18 of 40's empty containers were handled during the business hours.

PORT QASIM

Berths were engaged by eleven ships to load/offload Containers, Coal, Soya bean, Chemicals, Natural gas, Furnace oil and Palm oil, out of them, three ships, MSC Samu, DM Jade and Zagori sailed out to sea from on Monday (today) morning, and four more ships, Mayssan Al-Mahboobah, Shalamar and GH Urban Sea are expected to sail from QICT, EVTL, FOTCO and MW-4 on same day in the afternoon.

Cargo handling remained upward trend at the Port on Sunday where a cargo volume of 246,799 tonnes, comprising 225,937 tonnes imports cargo and 20,862 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 3,988 Containers (2,890 TEUs imports and 1,098 TEUs export), was handled during last 24 hours . There are seventeen ships are currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths, out of them seven ships, IVS Went North, Bulk Akihabara, Momo Glory, Maribel, Gulf Moon, Al-Thakhira and MSC Qingdao, & another ship, Maersk Brooklyn carrying Coal, Steel coil, Mogas, Chemicals, Natural gas and Containers are expected take berths at PIBT, MW-4, MW-1, FOTCO, EVTL, EETL and QICT on Monday (today), 19th July, while two more ships, Maersk Atlanta and Anton Schulte carrying Containers are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Tuesday, 20th July-2021.

