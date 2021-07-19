ANL 31.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
ASC 20.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.19%)
ASL 24.22 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.92%)
BOP 8.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.79%)
FCCL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
FFBL 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.54%)
FFL 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.81%)
FNEL 8.74 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
GGGL 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.41%)
GGL 48.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.6%)
HUMNL 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.7%)
JSCL 22.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.53%)
KAPCO 40.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.37%)
KEL 3.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 46.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
NETSOL 168.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.03%)
PACE 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
PAEL 34.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.43%)
PIBTL 11.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.44%)
POWER 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.95%)
PRL 24.39 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.41%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
SILK 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.55%)
SNGP 52.72 Increased By ▲ 3.57 (7.26%)
TELE 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
TRG 168.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-1.04%)
UNITY 44.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.53%)
WTL 3.53 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.62%)
BR100 5,229 Increased By ▲ 10.4 (0.2%)
BR30 26,955 Decreased By ▼ -10.82 (-0.04%)
KSE100 47,873 Increased By ▲ 38.93 (0.08%)
KSE30 19,193 Decreased By ▼ -17.17 (-0.09%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,811
3024hr
Pakistan Cases
991,727
2,45224hr
4.95% positivity
Sindh
356,929
Punjab
350,618
Balochistan
29,110
Islamabad
84,722
KPK
140,818
TSX eyes worst day in 5 months as energy stocks drop

  • The energy sector dropped 2.8% as US crude prices were down 3.7% a barrel, while Brent crude lost 3.4%
  • Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 246.07 points, or 1.23%, at 19,739.47
Reuters 19 Jul 2021

Canada's main stock index was on course for its worst session in nearly five months on Monday, hit by a plunge in energy stocks as crude prices retreated on an OPEC+ decision to boost output.

The energy sector dropped 2.8% as US crude prices were down 3.7% a barrel, while Brent crude lost 3.4%.

At 9:37 a.m. ET (13:37 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 246.07 points, or 1.23%, at 19,739.47.

The commodity-heavy index was also weighed down by a 1% fall in the materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, as gold futures ticked 0.1% lower to $1,812.5 an ounce.

TSX eyes weekly loss on energy tumble

The financials sector slipped 1.5%, while the industrials sector fell 1.1%.

Lumber provider Interfor Corp fell 6.2%, the most on the TSX, and the second-biggest decliner was miner First Quantum Minerals Ltd, down 6%.

On the TSX, 29 issues were higher, while 199 issues declined for a 6.86-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 21.54 million shares traded.

The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were OceanaGold Corp, which jumped 1.7%, and Tricon Residential Inc , which rose 2.0% after the rental housing company announced a joint venture to acquire more than 18,000 single-family rental homes for about $5 billion.

TSX falls on energy declines, weak home sales data

The most heavily traded shares by volume were Royal Bank of Canada, Baytex Energy Corp, and Bombardier Inc.

The TSX posted no new 52-week highs and no new lows.

Across all Canadian issues there were 13 new 52-week highs and 22 new lows, with total volume of 49.78 million shares.

TSX Canada's main stock index Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX index

