ANL 31.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
ASC 20.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.19%)
ASL 24.22 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.92%)
BOP 8.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.79%)
FCCL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
FFBL 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.54%)
FFL 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.81%)
FNEL 8.74 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
GGGL 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.41%)
GGL 48.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.6%)
HUMNL 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.7%)
JSCL 22.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.53%)
KAPCO 40.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.37%)
KEL 3.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 46.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
NETSOL 168.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.03%)
PACE 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
PAEL 34.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.43%)
PIBTL 11.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.44%)
POWER 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.95%)
PRL 24.39 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.41%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
SILK 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.55%)
SNGP 52.72 Increased By ▲ 3.57 (7.26%)
TELE 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
TRG 168.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-1.04%)
UNITY 44.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.53%)
WTL 3.53 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.62%)
BR100 5,229 Increased By ▲ 10.4 (0.2%)
BR30 26,955 Decreased By ▼ -10.82 (-0.04%)
KSE100 47,873 Increased By ▲ 38.93 (0.08%)
KSE30 19,193 Decreased By ▼ -17.17 (-0.09%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,811
3024hr
Pakistan Cases
991,727
2,45224hr
4.95% positivity
Sindh
356,929
Punjab
350,618
Balochistan
29,110
Islamabad
84,722
KPK
140,818
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Coffee, cocoa and sugar retreat amid selloff in oil and equities

  • September arabica coffee fell 2.6% to $1.5720 per lb, reversing Friday's gain of 2.7%
  • September London cocoa fell 0.9% to 1,627 pounds a tonne
Reuters 19 Jul 2021

LONDON: Coffee, cocoa and sugar futures on ICE fell on Monday, reversing some of last week's gains as global equities and oil slumped on worries over surging COVID-19 cases worldwide.

COFFEE

September arabica coffee fell 2.6% to $1.5720 per lb, reversing Friday's gain of 2.7%.

ICE arabica speculators cut net long positions by 2,526 contracts to 20,839 in the week to July 13.

"With bullish factors mostly priced in, we believe arabica prices have reached an equilibrium in the $1.50-1.60 range in the short to medium-term," said Citi, noting price gains of about 20% so far this year.

Vietnam coffee prices edge higher

The bank, however, kept its 6-12 month price target at $1.70 on improved demand and weather risks. It also pegged the current crop year deficit at 8.9 million bags, citing demand growth and prolonged drought in top producer Brazil.

September robusta coffee fell 1.7% to $1,737 a tonne.

COCOA

September London cocoa fell 0.9% to 1,627 pounds a tonne.

September New York cocoa fell 1.8% to $2,328 a tonne.

ICE cocoa speculators trimmed their net short position by 6,274 contracts to 15,606 in the week to July 13.

London cocoa climbs

"Record output in Ghana and still tepid grindings (in 4Q/1Q) leave the 2020/21 global cocoa market in a surplus of circa 260,000 tonnes. We leave our 2021 (price) estimate unchanged at $2,505," said Citi.

It added, however, that poor new-crop development and stronger demand in 2022 could tip the market into a slight deficit next year, pushing up prices to average $2,550 a tonne.

SUGAR

October raw sugar fell 1.6% to 17.42 cents per lb, having hit a 1-1/2 week high of 17.79 cents.

ICE raw sugar speculators cut net long positions by 17,330 contracts to 150,525 in the week to July 13.

Dealers cited concerns over Brazil's crop as cold temperatures return this week.

Raw sugar prices resume downtrend, coffee also lower

Citi expects raw sugar to remain range bound around 17.50 cents in the short term, underpinned by adverse weather - mostly in Brazil - and robust energy prices, though prices were capped by Indian exports.

October white sugar fell 2% to $454.10 a tonne.

Cocoa prices cocoa regulator coffee prices sugar price Cocoa Council coffee producer Coffee export sugar demand

Coffee, cocoa and sugar retreat amid selloff in oil and equities

Pakistan stands vindicated, says FO after India admits it ensured country stays on grey list

At least 29 dead as passenger bus collides with truck in Dera Ghazi Khan

Foreign missions in Kabul issue joint call for Taliban ceasefire

Pilgrims flock to Mount Arafat in high point of pandemic-era Hajj

Rupee declines to nine-month low as import bill mounts

Centre yet to finalise revised Circular Debt Management Plan

Joint sustenance markets to be set up at Iran border

Nong, Qureshi visit bus blast injured

PM for arrest of culprits within ‘48 hours’

Afghan rivals to meet again after inconclusive Doha talks

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters