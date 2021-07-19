CBOT corn may test resistance at $5.71-1/4

SINGAPORE: CBOT corn December may test a resistance at $5.71-1/4, a break above which could lead to a gain to $5.86-1/2.

The contract has broken a lower resistance at $5.59. The next resistance will be at $5.71-1/4. A big part of the gap forming between July 2 and July 6 has been filled.

It looks like a common gap and may be totally covered.

A break below $5.59 could open the way towards $5.46-3/4. On the daily chart, the nature of the rise from the July 9 low of $5.07 remains unknown.

It could be either the extension of the consolidation within a wedge, or a resumption of the preceding uptrend from $3.57.

In either case, corn may rise towards $5.95-1/2, as pointed by the upper trendline.

