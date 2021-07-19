ANL 32.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.47%)
CBOT corn may test resistance at $5.71-1/4

  • It could be either the extension of the consolidation within a wedge, or a resumption of the preceding uptrend from $3.57
Reuters 19 Jul 2021

SINGAPORE: CBOT corn December may test a resistance at $5.71-1/4, a break above which could lead to a gain to $5.86-1/2.

The contract has broken a lower resistance at $5.59. The next resistance will be at $5.71-1/4. A big part of the gap forming between July 2 and July 6 has been filled.

It looks like a common gap and may be totally covered.

A break below $5.59 could open the way towards $5.46-3/4. On the daily chart, the nature of the rise from the July 9 low of $5.07 remains unknown.

It could be either the extension of the consolidation within a wedge, or a resumption of the preceding uptrend from $3.57.

US MIDDAY: Corn, soya and wheat up

In either case, corn may rise towards $5.95-1/2, as pointed by the upper trendline.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

CBOT corn may test resistance at $5.71-1/4

