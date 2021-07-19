ANL 31.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.28%)
ASC 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.32%)
ASL 24.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BYCO 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.89%)
FCCL 22.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
FFBL 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.91%)
FFL 21.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.58%)
FNEL 8.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.8%)
GGGL 28.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
GGL 48.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 7.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.22%)
JSCL 22.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.44%)
KAPCO 40.31 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.4%)
KEL 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1%)
MDTL 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.33%)
MLCF 46.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 168.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PACE 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.77%)
PAEL 34.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.32%)
PIBTL 11.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.02%)
POWER 9.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.42%)
PRL 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.04%)
PTC 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.5%)
SILK 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.55%)
SNGP 52.72 Increased By ▲ 3.57 (7.26%)
TELE 14.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.34%)
TRG 168.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-0.78%)
UNITY 44.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.31%)
WTL 3.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.74%)
BR100 5,228 Increased By ▲ 10.17 (0.19%)
BR30 26,962 Decreased By ▼ -3.2 (-0.01%)
KSE100 47,753 Decreased By ▼ -81.05 (-0.17%)
KSE30 19,159 Decreased By ▼ -50.9 (-0.26%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,811
3024hr
Pakistan Cases
991,727
2,45224hr
4.95% positivity
Sindh
356,929
Punjab
350,618
Balochistan
29,110
Islamabad
84,722
KPK
140,818
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Financials weigh down China shares, tech slump hits Hang Seng

  • The yuan was quoted at 6.479 per US dollar, 0.01% weaker than the previous close of 6.4786
Reuters 19 Jul 2021

SHANGHAI: China's main stock indexes fell on Monday, weighed down by financials, while Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng index slipped on pressure from Chinese tech giants as Beijing continues its regulatory clampdown on monopolistic practices.

** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.31% at 3,528.16 points.

** China's blue-chip CSI300 index was down 0.19%, with its financial sector sub-index lower 0.97%, the consumer staples sector down 0.36% and the real estate index down 2.21%.

** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong fell 1.66% to 9,984.08, while the Hang Seng Index was down 1.59% at 27,558.42.

China stocks slip

** The Hang Seng Tech index fell 2.07%, weighed down by a 2.67% drop in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd and a 2.39% drop in Tencent Holdings Ltd.

** A Shanghai court on the weekend posted a list of "typical unfair competition cases" involving companies including Tencent, Baidu, and Alibaba's Alipay on its official WeChat account.

** Property developer Evergrande sees share plummet 7.14% after an adverse court ruling came to light, freezing deposits of Evergrande and its unit Yixing Hengyu Real Estate Co Ltd

** The smaller Shenzhen index was down 0.17%, the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was higher by 0.41% and Shanghai's tech-focused STAR50 index was down 0.69%?.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 1.18% while Japan's Nikkei index was down 1.42%.

** The yuan was quoted at 6.479 per US dollar, 0.01% weaker than the previous close of 6.4786.

** So far this year, the Shanghai stock index is up 1.6%? and the CSI300 has fallen 2.4%, while China's H-share index listed in Hong Kong is down 7%. Shanghai stocks have declined 1.76% this month.

asia tokyo stock asia stock ASIA FOREX

Financials weigh down China shares, tech slump hits Hang Seng

Nong, Qureshi visit bus blast injured

At least 29 dead as passenger bus collides with truck in Dera Ghazi

Joint sustenance markets to be set up at Iran border

Centre yet to finalise revised Circular Debt Management Plan

PM for arrest of culprits within ‘48 hours’

Afghan rivals to meet again after inconclusive Doha talks

Indian atrocities in Kashmir: PM says proud to sound global alarm

UAE, Saudi reach compromise: OPEC+ agrees oil supply boost

NEC to meet twice every year

‘Some gas’ diverted to meet peak demand of power sector: Azhar

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters