'CM Special Programme' to be launched for resolving Lahorites' problems

Recorder Report 18 Jul 2021

LAHORE: On the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, it has been decided to launch the 'Chief Minister Special Programme' to resolve the problems of Lahorites and to provide them best civic amenities.

The Chief Minister directed to finalize the programme at the earliest as Lahore is a heart of Pakistan and hub of economic activities, therefore, its problems will be resolved on priority basis adding that member national and provincial assembly and office bearers of PTI will be taken on board for this purpose.

Under this programme repair and construction work of roads as well as restoring the street lights would be completed as soon as possible. The CM directed to take practical measures for eradicating the encroachment. He also directed to further improve the cleanliness and sanitation arrangements of provincial metropolis.

The CM further directed to evolve comprehensive planning for the resolving of parking problems as well as overcharging. He said that a comprehensive plan should be evolved for the beautification of Lahore besides accelerating the construction work of underground water tanks project. He also directed to take special measures for protecting the citizens from stray dogs. He said that special plan should be formulated for the restoration of parks green belts and horticulture.

Usman Buzdar said that development of Lahore is very dear to him. He assured that all out efforts will be made for resolving the problems of citizens of provincial metropolis. He said that modern transport facility would be made available to the citizens of Lahore after the completion of Shahkam Chowk, Ghulab Devi Hospital underpasses and Sheranwala Gate Overhead. He said that plans have been made according to the needs of Lahore city and completion of these projects will provide relief to the people of Lahore in true sense.

Commissioner Lahore division gave a detailed briefing regarding the solution of the problems of Lahore and providing civic amenities to its citizens. Provincial Ministers Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed, Dr Yasmeen Rashid, Yasir Humayun, SACM Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister and other concerned authorizers were present on this occasion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

