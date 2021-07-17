ANL 31.85 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.38%)
ASC 20.53 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.09%)
ASL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.1%)
BOP 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.73%)
BYCO 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
FCCL 22.88 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.53%)
FFBL 27.55 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
FFL 22.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
FNEL 8.71 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
GGGL 28.22 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-4.34%)
GGL 48.51 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.56%)
HUMNL 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
JSCL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.66%)
KAPCO 40.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.63%)
KEL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.72%)
MDTL 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.9%)
MLCF 46.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.09%)
NETSOL 168.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.12%)
PACE 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.18%)
PAEL 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.29%)
PIBTL 11.81 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
POWER 9.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
PRL 24.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.63%)
PTC 12.11 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.89%)
SILK 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.98%)
SNGP 49.15 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.65%)
TELE 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
TRG 170.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.49%)
UNITY 45.04 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.6%)
WTL 3.44 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.3%)
BR100 5,218 Increased By ▲ 15.77 (0.3%)
BR30 26,965 Increased By ▲ 104.34 (0.39%)
KSE100 47,834 Increased By ▲ 206.07 (0.43%)
KSE30 19,210 Increased By ▲ 91.36 (0.48%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,720
3124hr
Pakistan Cases
983,719
2,32724hr
6.17% positivity
Sindh
352,472
Punjab
349,475
Balochistan
28,704
Islamabad
84,266
KPK
139,960
FAC issues fortnightly advisory: Cotton farmers asked to avoid irrigation in case of rain expectations

APP 17 Jul 2021

MULTAN: Farmers Advisory Committee (FAC) has issued a set of guidelines to cotton farmers applicable till July 31 advising them to avoid applying water or do only light irrigation in the evening to the crop in case of rain expectations.

The fourth meeting of FAC chaired by Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI) Multan director Dr Zahid Mahmood held at CCRI advised the farmers to opt for cotton picking before rain to preserve quality in case 8-10 bolls were found to be open on each plant in the field, head of the technology transfer wing of CCRI Multan Sajid Mahmood said on Friday.

In case of emergence of white flowers at the top of plants, farmers should reduce water application duration.

Farmers whose crop has attained the height of 2.5 feet or above must refrain from hoeing by tractor or perform hoeing by such tools that do not hurt plants. Cotton sown for the purpose of obtaining seed should immediately undergo ginning after picking process and the lint so obtained should be dried. Moreover, other plants in such fields should be removed to maintain purity of the seed. Farmers should analyze the germination strength of healthy cotton seed and those found to be having good germination strength should be dried up and packed in jute or cotton bags and placed at some well-ventilated place.

Plants’ food requirements increase with the boll formation process and shortage of water or fertilizers at this stage leave the boll size smaller, Sajid said, adding that at least a bag of Urea or Calcium Ammonium Nitrate or Ammonium Sulphate be applied per acre.

Moreover, mixture of 300 gram Zinc Sulphate, 200 gm Boric Acid, and 300 gram Magnesium Sulphate in 100 litres of water be sprayed per acre.

Farmers Sajid Mahmood fertilizers CCRI Farmers advisory committee Dr Zahid Mahmood

