ANL 31.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
ASC 20.22 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.55%)
ASL 23.81 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.29%)
BOP 8.31 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.85%)
BYCO 10.71 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.75%)
FCCL 22.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.18%)
FFBL 27.72 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.76%)
FFL 21.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.45%)
FNEL 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.04%)
GGGL 29.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.66%)
GGL 48.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
HUMNL 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.43%)
JSCL 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.55%)
KAPCO 40.08 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.45%)
KEL 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.23%)
MDTL 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.09%)
MLCF 46.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 171.30 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (1.66%)
PACE 7.58 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.4%)
PAEL 34.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.29%)
PIBTL 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.26%)
POWER 9.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
PRL 23.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 11.97 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.7%)
SILK 1.78 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.14%)
SNGP 49.29 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.94%)
TELE 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.68%)
TRG 171.65 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.47%)
UNITY 44.90 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.29%)
WTL 3.39 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.8%)
BR100 5,212 Increased By ▲ 9.76 (0.19%)
BR30 26,978 Increased By ▲ 117.04 (0.44%)
KSE100 47,699 Increased By ▲ 70.35 (0.15%)
KSE30 19,150 Increased By ▲ 31.08 (0.16%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,720
3124hr
Pakistan Cases
983,719
2,32724hr
6.17% positivity
Sindh
352,472
Punjab
349,475
Balochistan
28,704
Islamabad
84,266
KPK
139,960
Indian shares open at record highs on metals, pharma boost

  • The Nifty IT index, which scaled a peak in the previous session, was down 0.25%.
Reuters 16 Jul 2021

BENGALURU: Indian shares opened at all-time highs on Friday, boosted by metal and pharma stocks, with benchmark indexes set to log their first weekly gain in three.

By 0400 GMT, the NSE Nifty 50 index and the S&P BSE Sensex were up 0.21% each at 15,957.70 and 53,270.24, respectively. For the week so far, both the indexes are up more than 1%.

IT services firm Wipro Ltd's opened at a record high after the company's June-quarter profit beat analysts' estimates. Shares are currently up 0.8% at 580.30 rupees.

However, the Nifty IT index, which scaled a peak in the previous session, was down 0.25%.

Tech stocks power Indian shares to record highs

The Nifty Metal index was up 0.45%, lifted by gains in steel makers Tata Steel and JSW Steel , a day after world's biggest producer China recorded a dip in crude steel output.

The Nifty Pharma index, which had closed 0.27% lower on Thursday, hit an all-time high. By 0407 GMT, it was up 1.66%.

Shares of Angel Broking jumped 11% to an all-time high after the stockbroker's June-quarter consolidated profit more than doubled.

Asian shares, which headed lower on profit-taking in Taiwanese chip giant TSMC, weighed on other tech firms and broader risk sentiment.

NSE Nifty 50 index S&P BSE Sensex Indian stocks

