UAE-attested Covid vaccine certificates made mandatory for Pakistani travelers

(Karachi) The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has made it mandatory for people intending to travel to the Gulf country to carry UAE-attested Covid-19 vaccine certificates issued by NADRA, a statement issued by the embassy stated on Thursday.

The document said that the coronavirus certificates issued by NADRA will be first attested by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pakistan and then by the UAE diplomatic mission in Pakistan.

In June, the UAE extended a ban on inbound flights from 14 countries including Pakistan till July 21 in wake of an increasing number of Covid infections.

In a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) on Sunday, the GCAA said that flights from 14 countries, including Pakistan, will remain suspended until July 21, 2021, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Later, the ban was lifted after talks between the government and UAE officials.