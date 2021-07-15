ANL 31.90 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.11%)
‘Kamyab Pakistan Programme’ to usher in a new era of development

Recorder Report 15 Jul 2021

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said on Wednesday that the opposition will support rigging by fleeing from electoral reforms but by e-voting, rigging would be eliminated from elections forever.

While talking to a PTI delegation led by Raza Hayat Hiraj, a central member of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and others at Governor House, the governor said the opposition is criticizing the government because of the fear of losing elections in Azad Kashmir, but the people are aware of the real agenda of the opposition.

He maintained that the present government has given due rights to poor through ‘Ehsas and other Programs,’ despite difficult economic conditions due to Corona and now the Kamiyab Pakistan Program starting this month will also usher in a new era of development in the country.

