Pakistan records highest Covid-19 positivity since May 29

  • A total of 1,980 cases reported to be positive out of 47,472 tests conducted on July 13
  • Country is seeing spike in cases with Karachi reporting Delta variant of Covid-19 as well
Aisha Mahmood 14 Jul 2021

Karachi: Pakistan's Covid-19 positivity stood at 4.17% on July 13, the highest positivity rate reported since May 29, when the level was recorded at 4.81%.

During the last 24 hours, 47,472 tests were conducted out of which 1,980 came out positive. So far, 15,199,875 people have been tested for the virus, out of which 978,847 tested positive.

The latest data by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) shows that currently, there are 2,258 critical cases and 40,862 active cases of coronavirus in the country.

Pakistan's Covid-19 positivity ratio rises, daily cases reach 1,347

The novel virus also claimed 24 more lives in the last 24 hours. A total of 22,642 people have died from coronavirus since the outbreak of the pandemic in Pakistan. Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries reached 915,343 after 738 patients recovered from the virus.

Amid worries that the country was about to see the fourth wave of the coronavirus, the Sindh Health Department confirmed on Tuesday that there were 35 cases of the highly contagious Delta variant in Karachi.

In a first, Pakistan administers more than 500,000 Covid-19 vaccines in a day

Five members of a family hailing from Karachi’s Lyari were confirmed to have been diagnosed with the Delta variant. Eighteen of these cases were detected in July, while the rest were detected in June.

Balochistan and Rawalpindi have also detected cases of the Delta variant. Balochistan has confirmed 16 cases, while Rawalpindi has confirmed 15 cases of the deadly variant.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has shown concerns about the spread of the variant in Pakistan, urging the masses to continue the use of facemask and get themselves vaccinated.

