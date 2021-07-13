ANL 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.08%)
ASC 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.8%)
ASL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.94%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.41%)
BYCO 10.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.44%)
FCCL 23.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 27.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.87%)
FFL 19.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.06%)
FNEL 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
GGGL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.01%)
GGL 48.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.43%)
JSCL 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.16%)
KAPCO 41.15 Decreased By ▼ -4.44 (-9.74%)
KEL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.72%)
MDTL 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.77%)
MLCF 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.18%)
NETSOL 168.50 Decreased By ▼ -5.27 (-3.03%)
PACE 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.52%)
PAEL 34.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.48%)
PIBTL 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.43%)
POWER 9.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.24%)
PRL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.57%)
PTC 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.65%)
SILK 1.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.06%)
SNGP 48.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.2%)
TELE 15.24 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.4%)
TRG 172.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.21 (-2.39%)
UNITY 42.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-2.77%)
WTL 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
BR100 5,192 Decreased By ▼ -38.05 (-0.73%)
BR30 26,932 Decreased By ▼ -371.5 (-1.36%)
KSE100 47,563 Decreased By ▼ -489.72 (-1.02%)
KSE30 19,111 Decreased By ▼ -255.03 (-1.32%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,618
2124hr
Pakistan Cases
976,867
1,59024hr
3.63% positivity
Sindh
348,385
Punjab
348,509
Balochistan
28,321
Islamabad
83,831
KPK
139,593
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 13, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

In a first, Pakistan administers more than 500,000 Covid-19 vaccines in a day

  • NCOC head Asad Umar vows to increase pace of inoculation
  • Country reports more than 1,500 daily infections for the seventh consecutive day
Aisha Mahmood 13 Jul 2021

Karachi: Pakistan administered 525,000 doses during the last 24 hours, the highest number since it began its immunisation drive this year.

This was announced by Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar in a tweet on Tuesday.

The head of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) also shared that 390,000 first-doses were also administered on July 12, which was also the highest number administered in Pakistan.

"The pace will increase further Inshallah," Umar tweeted.

On Tuesday, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Imran Khan (SAPM) on Health Dr Faisal Sultan urged the citizens to get themselves inoculated against the novel Covid-19. He further said that there was an ample number of doses present in the country.

Smart lockdowns, control on mobility to be used again: Dr Faisal

Vaccination is the only way to protect the population from the spread of the coronavirus, the SAPM added.

Meanwhile, Pakistan reported more than 1,500 daily infections for the seventh consecutive day. During the last 24 hours, 43,790 tests were conducted across the country, out of which 1,590 came out positive. The country's positivity rate stands at 3.63%.

The death toll increased by 21 in the last 24 hours, taking the overall number to 22,618.

Sindh health dept proposes shutting down primary schools, indoor dining

Moreover, the total number of recoveries reached 914,605 after 732 people recovered from the infection.

According to a province-wise breakdown, the total cases reported in Sindh so far are 348,385, in Punjab 348,509, in Balochistan 28,321, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 139,593, in Islamabad Capital Territory 83,831, in Gilgit-Baltistan 6,972, and in Azad Jammu and Kashmir 21,256.

Coronavirus Pakistan cases Asad Umar Coronavirus Vaccine vaccine

In a first, Pakistan administers more than 500,000 Covid-19 vaccines in a day

Govt says in contact with all parties to Afghan conflict

IPPs established under 2002 policy: Power Division backed out of IAs?

Cabinet approves transit trade deal with Uzbekistan

Regional NAB board recommends filing of reference against Hafeez, others

Regulatory duty on educational items doubled

Punjab projects: PM for third-party vigilance for timely completion

Cabinet to take up 22-point agenda today

Discos’ consumers: Nepra approves Rs3.3bn refund for May

Lack of improvement in power system: Dearth of financial resources cited as major hurdle

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters