PM Imran urges international community to ramp up vaccine production

  • Says world facing triple challenge: the Covid-19 pandemic; reversal of economic progress; and the existential threat posed by climate change
BR Web Desk 13 Jul 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan has urged countries producing the Covid-19 vaccines to increase production, and ensure that these are rapidly distributed globally, especially to developing countries struggling with the pandemic.

While addressing the United Nations High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development 2021 on Tuesday, PM Imran said that while the support offered by some major nations is commendable, more needs to be done.

Remarking that the forum is being held "at a critical moment in human history", he added that the world is facing an unprecedented triple challenge: the Covid-19 pandemic; reversal of economic progress; and the existential threat posed by climate change.

"The world must ramp up vaccine production, including in the developing countries, and ensure its rapid distribution. While the support offered by some major nations is commendable, more needs to be done," he stressed.

Sustainable development: PM to address UN high-level political forum

Speaking on Pakistan's efforts in combating the pandemic, the PM stated that the country has been "more fortunate than others".

"Our policies of 'smart lockdowns' and focus on the disadvantaged — we have been able to somehow contain the virus. We managed to save precious lives and at the same time livelihoods."

He appreciated the international recognition of Pakistan's pandemic containment strategy and the Ehsaas social protection programme, adding that "we are now making all possible efforts to accelerate our vaccination campaign".

The premier stated that the pandemic highlighted "the endemic inequalities which exist within and amongst nations".

"The global economy will not recover fully until all countries — rich and poor — are enabled to accelerate and expand investment for achieving the SDGs (sustainable development goals) and climate goals," he continued.

The PTI chief stated that the economically-endowed countries injected $17 trillion to stimulate their economies, while the developing countries were estimated to need at least $4.3 trillion to recover from the subsequent crises; adding that they had so far secured access to less than five percent of the amount.

