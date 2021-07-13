KARACHI: Last dates of renunciation/payment.

================================================================================================== Company Trading in Last Date of Last Date for Premium/ L/Right w.e.f. Trading Payment/Ren. Discount ================================================================================================== Apna Micrifinanace Bank Limited 17-06-2021 09-07-2021 16-07-2021 /- Dandot Cement Co. Ltd 01-07-2021 23-07-2021 30-07-2021 Prem. 5.00/- ==================================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021