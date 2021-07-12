ANL 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.08%)
Pakistan not supporting any group in Afghanistan: governor

Muhammad Saleem 12 Jul 2021

LAHORE: Pakistan was neither supporting nor opposing any group in Afghanistan and the decision on Afghanistan was now to be taken by the Afghan people, as bullet cannot become successor to ballot in Afghanistan, Punjab governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar, said.

"We stand by peace and will continue to play our role for peace because peace in Afghanistan will benefit Pakistan more than any other country in the region; Pakistan has been sacrificing the most in the war on terror," the governor said while talking to columnists and journalists in Governor House here Sunday.

The governor maintained that Pakistan has wholeheartedly worked for peace in Afghanistan, but India wants destability there.

He said that India has always been working on the agenda of destabilizing Pakistan and everyone knows that India has a hand behind the conspiracies against peace in Pakistan. "I have no doubt that today India is supporting those who spread terrorism and anarchy on the issue of Afghanistan," he said, adding: "India is alone today and Pakistan is moving forward successfully on the diplomatic front."

He further said foreign policy of Pakistan is manifestation of national desires.

About his visit to the United States, he said that successful meetings were held with the US officials there during which they were briefed on Pakistan's sacrifices against terrorism and for the role of peace.

Replying to a question about Punjab Water Authority, he said that work has been started on 1500 projects to provide clean drinking water to the people in all cities and villages of Punjab including Lahore without any political consideration.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

