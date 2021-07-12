ANL 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.08%)
Haiti suspects say they meant to arrest, not kill president

Reuters 12 Jul 2021

PORT-AU-PRINCE: A group of Colombians and Haitian Americans suspected of assassinating Haitian President Jovenel Moise told investigators they were there to arrest him, not kill him, the Miami Herald and a person familiar with the matter said on Sunday. Moise was shot dead early on Wednesday at his Port-au-Prince home by what Haitian authorities say was a unit of assassins made up of 26 Colombians and two Haitian Americans, plunging the troubled Caribbean nation into deeper political turmoil.

The murder and uncertainty about who hatched the plot is the latest in a succession of blows to hit the struggling country.

The United States has rebuffed Haiti's request for troops and the United Nations would need Security Council authorization to send armed forces. Citing people who had spoken to some of the 19 suspects detained so far, the Miami Herald said they said their mission was to arrest Moise and take him to the presidential palace.

A source close to the investigation said the two Haitian Americans, James Solages and Joseph Vincent, told investigators they were translators for the Colombian commando unit that had an arrest warrant. But when they arrived, they found him dead.

Haiti suspects say they meant to arrest, not kill president

