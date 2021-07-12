ANL 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.08%)
ASC 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.8%)
ASL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.94%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.41%)
BYCO 10.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.44%)
FCCL 23.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 27.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.87%)
FFL 19.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.06%)
FNEL 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
GGGL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.01%)
GGL 48.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.43%)
JSCL 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.16%)
KAPCO 41.15 Decreased By ▼ -4.44 (-9.74%)
KEL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.72%)
MDTL 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.77%)
MLCF 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.18%)
NETSOL 168.50 Decreased By ▼ -5.27 (-3.03%)
PACE 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.52%)
PAEL 34.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.48%)
PIBTL 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.43%)
POWER 9.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.24%)
PRL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.57%)
PTC 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.65%)
SILK 1.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.06%)
SNGP 48.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.2%)
TELE 15.24 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.4%)
TRG 172.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.21 (-2.39%)
UNITY 42.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-2.77%)
WTL 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
BR100 5,192 Decreased By ▼ -38.05 (-0.73%)
BR30 26,932 Decreased By ▼ -371.5 (-1.36%)
KSE100 47,563 Decreased By ▼ -489.72 (-1.02%)
KSE30 19,111 Decreased By ▼ -255.03 (-1.32%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,582
2724hr
Pakistan Cases
973,284
1,98024hr
4.09% positivity
Sindh
346,360
Punjab
348,085
Balochistan
27,961
Islamabad
83,647
KPK
139,313
Global banks to launch voluntary carbon offset market platform

Reuters 12 Jul 2021

LONDON: Four global banks will next month launch a pilot platform for buying and selling voluntary carbon credits, they said on Wednesday, the latest sign of growing interest from the financial community in the burgeoning carbon offset market. A private sector task force on scaling up the voluntary carbon market said earlier this year the market will need to grow 15-fold to meet goals set under the Paris climate agreement and could be worth $5-$50 billion by 2030.

Britain's NatWest Group, Canada's Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Australia's National Australia Bank and Brazil's Itaú Unibanco said their Project Carbon initiative would help create a more liquid market for carbon offsets and help clients to manage risks associated with climate costs.

"Climate change is one of the most important challenges of our time. We're helping our business and personal banking customers to understand and reduce their carbon footprints through partnerships like Project Carbon," said Alison Rose, chief executive officer of NatWest Group.

The platform will enable buyers to fully trace which projects the carbon credits have come from and act as a record of ownership of the credits, the banks said in a joint statement. It will also look at how blockchain technology can be used to trade credits and help to make the market more accessible to customers.

