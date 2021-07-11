ANL 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.08%)
Surge in Delta variant cases put authorities on high alert

Recorder Report 11 Jul 2021

LAHORE: Delta variant cases in Rawalpindi and Lahore has spread alarm among the health authorities, which has called for strict implementation of Corona SOPs at markets, parks, restaurants, wedding halls and other public places besides speeding up corona virus vaccination drive.

Out of total 240 fresh virus cases reported across Punjab during the last 24 hours, 120 cases and three fatalities were reported from Lahore and 47 cases and four deaths were reported in Rawalpindi. Sources in the health department claimed that health advisory committee is closely monitoring the situation to deal with the emerging situation.

The Corona positivity rate across the province has slightly increased in Punjab from 1.19% to 1.38%, as out of total 17,317 corona virus tests conducted during the last 24 hours, as many as 240 fresh virus cases and 10 fatalities were reported taking the provincial tally of virus cases to 347,793 and death toll to 10815.

With the recovery of 117 corona positive patients, the total number of recovered patients in Punjab has reached to 328,554. On the other hand, as many as 912 corona virus recoveries were reported across the country during the last 24 hours taking the tally of recoveries to 912,295 with critical patients of 2,049.

As per breakup of corona cases and deaths in major cities of the province, Lahore has so far reported 179,182 cases and 4,337 deaths, Rawalpindi 26,684 cases and 1,539 deaths, Faisalabad 21,461 cases and 1,163 deaths, Multan 17,940 cases and 851 deaths, Gujranwala 8315 cases and 426 deaths, Rahim Yar Khan 6096 cases and 262 deaths, Sargodha 8,457 cases and 290 deaths, Sheikhupura 3,810 cases and 120 deaths, Muzaffargarh 2,287 cases and 265 death and Sialkot reported 7,094 cases and 236 deaths.

Expressing concern over Delta variant cases, health professionals have advised the people to get vaccinated immediately and also wear mask, sanitize hands and follow social distancing to normalize the life routine.

On the other hand, the Punjab government has decided to use administrative machinery for ensuring implementation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

