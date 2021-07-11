IG launches drive to clean national highways

KARACHI: On the Lyari Expressway, IG National Highways and Motorway Police Syed Kaleem Imam formally launched a campaign to keep the National Highways clean. On the occasion, IG NH&MP said that National Highways are our precious asset and it is the duty of all travelers to keep these highways and roads clean.

On the occasion, Syed Kaleem Imam also distributed car bins among road users with the aim of raising awareness among road users. He urged the travelers that empty wrappers of chips, toffees, biscuits, etc. should be kept in the car bin while traveling and should not be thrown on the road. Afterwards, the wrappers collected in Bins should be thrown in a suitable place in a big dustbin.

