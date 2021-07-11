ANL 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.08%)
ASC 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.8%)
ASL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.94%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.41%)
BYCO 10.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.44%)
FCCL 23.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 27.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.87%)
FFL 19.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.06%)
FNEL 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
GGGL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.01%)
GGL 48.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.43%)
JSCL 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.16%)
KAPCO 41.15 Decreased By ▼ -4.44 (-9.74%)
KEL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.72%)
MDTL 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.77%)
MLCF 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.18%)
NETSOL 168.50 Decreased By ▼ -5.27 (-3.03%)
PACE 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.52%)
PAEL 34.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.48%)
PIBTL 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.43%)
POWER 9.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.24%)
PRL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.57%)
PTC 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.65%)
SILK 1.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.06%)
SNGP 48.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.2%)
TELE 15.24 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.4%)
TRG 172.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.21 (-2.39%)
UNITY 42.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-2.77%)
WTL 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
BR100 5,192 Decreased By ▼ -38.05 (-0.73%)
BR30 26,932 Decreased By ▼ -371.5 (-1.36%)
KSE100 47,563 Decreased By ▼ -489.72 (-1.02%)
KSE30 19,111 Decreased By ▼ -255.03 (-1.32%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,555
3524hr
Pakistan Cases
971,304
1,82824hr
3.8% positivity
Sindh
345,269
Punjab
347,793
Balochistan
27,863
Islamabad
83,513
KPK
139,162
World

Freed Palestinian prisoner claims ‘victory’ after hunger strike

AFP 11 Jul 2021

RAMALLAH, (Palestinian Territories): A Palestinian on hunger strike for more than two months while in Israeli detention claimed “victory” Friday after his release and transfer to a hospital in the occupied West Bank.

Ghadanfar Abu Atwan, 28, who was held in Israel without charge, told AFP in Ramallah’s Istishari hospital that his hunger strike and subsequent release marked a blow against Israel’s controversial practice of administrative detention. Palestinian Health Minister Mai al-Kaila said in a statement early Friday that she had overseen Atwan’s transfer on Thursday from an Israeli hospital to Istishari, accusing Israel of “serious neglect of the rights of a Palestinian prisoner.”

The International Committee of the Red Cross said Tuesday that its doctors had visited Atwan while he was held in Israel and described his condition as “critical” following 67 days of hunger strike, raising concern about “irreversible health consequences.”

Medical staff at Istishari told AFP that after admitting Atwan they began vitamin injections and hoped to allow him to eat solid foods within days.

Israel’s domestic security agency, the Shin Bet, did not respond to requests for comment on the case. Israeli media outlets have reported that Atwan was detained over membership of a Palestinian militant group, but that the military had approved his transfer to Ramallah. The army was not immediately available to comment. Israel’s administrative detention policy, inherited from the British mandate of Palestine, allows the internment of prisoners without charge for renewable periods of up to six months each time.

Israel says the procedure allows authorities to hold suspects and prevent attacks while continuing to gather evidence, but critics and rights groups say the system is abused.

As he received a steady flow of phone calls and visitors in his hospital room, Atwan — emaciated and appearing jaundiced — boasted that he “broke the occupation,” a reference to Israel’s military occupation of the West Bank since 1967.

